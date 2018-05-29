Survey Says Vegan Food Sucks!

Terms such as diet and sugar-free often put people off of buying certain groceries, the word vegan on the packaging was the most likely to make the product less appealing, the survey found.

According to a very scientific survey, 31% of people questioned say that seeing “Vegan” on groceries makes items less appealing… 17% of people said seeing “vegan” make food look more delicious!

Other words that make groceries less appealing, Diet, sugar-free, fat-free, gluten-free and organic- just to name a few…