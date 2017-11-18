If someone you know has died by suicide, you are not alone. Hundreds of events are being held across Canada and the United States, Survivors of Suicide Loss Day a day for those affected by suicide loss to gather and find support.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is honoured to host International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day today at the Midland Public Library.

In Barrie the event will be at the Barrie Public Library in the Angus Room, in Orillia the event will be at St Paul’s United Church Community Centre.

There will be movie screenings followed by a facilitated discussion focused on the contents of the film and finding hope and understanding after a suicide loss. All events run from 12:30pm to 3:30 pm today.If you have any questions, please contact Kristi Lalonde at klalonde@waypointcentre.ca or 705-549-3181, ext. 2215.