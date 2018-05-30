Listen Live

Suspect in Custody Following Elmvale Arena Fire

Natural Gas Line Ignited at Elmvale Arena

By News

A young man is in custody after a fire in Elmvale looked to be intentionally set. Huronia West OPP say the 20-year-old man had not yet been charged after his arrest Wednesday morning, but expect Arson-related charges to be laid. It appears a natural gas line was ignited at the Elmvale Arena late Tuesday evening, while Springwater Fire was able to contain the blaze. Springwater Fire’s Chief later said there were signs the fire was a case of arson.

