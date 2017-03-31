Listen Live

Suspect May Be Sporting a Brand New Necklace

Woman Sought Following Local Boutique Theft

Police are trying to track down what appears to be an elderly woman at the centre of a theft investigation. Barrie Police say she walked into the Zu Zu Fashion Boutique on Dunlop St. around noon Thursday, and slipped a string of pearls into her purse. The suspect is described as:

  • Female
  • white
  • Heavy build
  • Short white/grey hair
  • Thick black-framed glasses
  • Wearing a long multi-colour dress, long black jacket and carrying a large black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jansen of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2689, mjansen@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

