Suspect May Be Sporting a Brand New Necklace

Police are trying to track down what appears to be an elderly woman at the centre of a theft investigation. Barrie Police say she walked into the Zu Zu Fashion Boutique on Dunlop St. around noon Thursday, and slipped a string of pearls into her purse. The suspect is described as:

Female

white

Heavy build

Short white/grey hair

Thick black-framed glasses

Wearing a long multi-colour dress, long black jacket and carrying a large black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jansen of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2689, mjansen@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.