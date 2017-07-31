Suspect Photos Were Shared Enough to Make a Difference

Social media gets the credit for a recent South Simcoe Police arrest. Thanks to a widely circulated surveillance photo, two men from Toronto have been arrested and charged with Theft and Fraud. Investigators say the pair were caught on camera defrauding a Home Hardware clerk through sleight of hand, back on June 24th. A second incident at a nearby No Frills appears to be the same suspects’ handiwork. Thanks to plenty of tips from social media users, officers were able to narrow in on the 24- and 30-year-old suspects.