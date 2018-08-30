Suspect Pictures Released As Cops Look For Witnesses to Separate Crimes
One Wanted For Assault, The Other For Theft
Barrie Police have sent a few pictures our way, in the hopes of solving a pair of unrelated crimes.
The first image is of a woman police say assaulted an employee as she was being escorted out on Friday night. Officers say she was causing a disturbance and was asked to leave. She is described as:
- Female, white (35 to 40yrs.)
- Medium build, 5’1″ to 5’6”
- Black hair – long
- Tattoos – Arm sleeve tattoo on right arm and tattoo on front right leg.
- Wearing a red tank top, dark shorts and carrying a Tommy Hilfiger bag.
Meanwhile, officers are also looking for a guy accused of stealing a wallet and going on a spree. Investigators believe the wallet was stolen from a car parked in Thornton last Wednesday evening, then used two cards to go shopping at nine Barrie businesses. Police describe this suspect as:
- Male, white
- 35 to 40-years-old
- Brown hair in a short buzz cut
- Upper arm tattoos
Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.