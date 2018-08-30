Suspect Pictures Released As Cops Look For Witnesses to Separate Crimes

Barrie Police have sent a few pictures our way, in the hopes of solving a pair of unrelated crimes.

The first image is of a woman police say assaulted an employee as she was being escorted out on Friday night. Officers say she was causing a disturbance and was asked to leave. She is described as:

Female, white (35 to 40yrs.)

Medium build, 5’1″ to 5’6”

Black hair – long

Tattoos – Arm sleeve tattoo on right arm and tattoo on front right leg.

Wearing a red tank top, dark shorts and carrying a Tommy Hilfiger bag.

Meanwhile, officers are also looking for a guy accused of stealing a wallet and going on a spree. Investigators believe the wallet was stolen from a car parked in Thornton last Wednesday evening, then used two cards to go shopping at nine Barrie businesses. Police describe this suspect as:

Male, white

35 to 40-years-old

Brown hair in a short buzz cut

Upper arm tattoos

Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.