Suspect Sought Gas Bar Hold-Up
Fled gas bar on mountain bike
Barrie Police are looking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in an attempted hold-up last week on Essa Road. They say a man rode up to the XTR gas bar on a dark-coloured mountain bike around 6pm. Threats and a demand for cash were made. The clerk told police the man fled when told there was no access to the cash. The suspect is described as;
- male, white
- 35 to 40-years-old
- 5’8″-5’9″, 230lbs-250lbs
- wore prescription glasses & walked with a limp
- thick brown beard
- wore a dark toque, dark coat & light coloured pants
- carrying a white cloth shopping bag
Anyone with information should contact contact PC J Dorion of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2660 or by email at jdorion@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).