Listen Live

Suspect Sought in “All Time Low” Theft

Police Say Man Stole Money Meant For The Blind

By News

All Time Low – Thief Caught on Surveillance Stealing A Donation BoxPolice are looking for a guy they say stole money meant for charity. We’ve got a blurry picture on our news page, of a man police say swiped a coin donation box from the Bayfield Mall last Thursday, money that was meant for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Investigators say a coin box from a kids’ ride was also taken. While the picture is of poor quality, investigators are hoping someone can help connect the dots in a crime Barrie Police are calling an “all time low.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2777, jminke@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

Woman Arrested After Phony Fifty Used at Alliston Walmart

Great View Along Barrie’s Waterfront Helped Put Handcuffs on Suspect

Attempted Theft Of Meat Caught on Video

Floods, Tornadoes, Chemical Spills – Are You Prepared?

City of Barrie’s Affordable Housing Strategy On Schedule

Fentanyl Taken in Keswick Pharmacy Robbery

Barrie Woman Discovers She’s Got a Luxury Vehicle In Her Name

Oro Medonte Airport Now Part of Southern Ontario Network

Municipal Water Rates Rising In Oro-Medonte