Suspect Sought in “All Time Low” Theft

Police are looking for a guy they say stole money meant for charity. We’ve got a blurry picture on our news page, of a man police say swiped a coin donation box from the Bayfield Mall last Thursday, money that was meant for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Investigators say a coin box from a kids’ ride was also taken. While the picture is of poor quality, investigators are hoping someone can help connect the dots in a crime Barrie Police are calling an “all time low.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2777, jminke@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.