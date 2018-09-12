Suspect Sought In Assault/Robbery In Orillia

OPP in Orillia are looking for help in an Assault and Robbery investigation.

The victim told police he was approached Tuesday afternoon while walking on the trail between Bass Lake Sideroad and Westridge Boulevard.

A white male, aged 17-20 demanded his phone. The victim refused, a scuffle ensued and the suspect ran off.

He’s described as:

6′ – 6’2″

200 lbs

Dark brown eyes

Black baseball cap, white letters on the cap

Dark coloured hoodie

Blue bandana

Ripped jeans which were light denim

Black shoes

Blue Adidas backpack with green stripes

Witnesses are asked to contact OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.