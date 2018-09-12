Listen Live

Suspect Sought In Assault/Robbery In Orillia

Suspect and victim scuffled

OPP in Orillia are looking for help in an Assault and Robbery investigation.

The victim told police he was approached Tuesday afternoon while walking on the trail between Bass Lake Sideroad and Westridge Boulevard.

A white male, aged 17-20 demanded his phone. The victim refused, a scuffle ensued and the suspect ran off.

He’s described as:

  • 6′ – 6’2″
  • 200 lbs
  • Dark brown eyes
  • Black baseball cap, white letters on the cap
  • Dark coloured hoodie
  • Blue bandana
  • Ripped jeans which were light denim
  • Black shoes
  • Blue Adidas backpack with green stripes

Witnesses are asked to contact OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

