Suspect Sought In Huntsville Stabbing

A 39 year old Huntsville-area man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a stabbing Saturday night at an apartment in downtown Huntsville. The victim had been stabbed several times. He was treated by paramedics before being flown to a Toronto hospital. OPP ask anyone who may have been in the downtown core at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious to contact them at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).