Suspect sought in vehicle and dog joy ride

Police are looking for help in finding a suspect in the theft of a car with a dog inside. The victim was pumping gas the night of Wednesday May 30th at a station on Anne Street South in Barrie. When leaving to pay for the fuel, a man entered the car and sped away with the victim’s dog still in the rear seat. The car was eventually located by the owner shortly after 1:00am Thursday May 31st in the area of Robert Street and Dufferin Street. The dog was unharmed however the contents had been removed including personal identification, financial cards and a variety of tools, valued at over $1,000.

The suspect is described as…

Approximately 5’7″

Slender build

23 to 26-years-old

Was wearing a navy blue Adidas baseball hat

Dark green t-shirt with “BUFFALO” stamped on the front

Camouflage shorts

Black Under Armour flip-flop sandals

If you have any details you can contact Barrie Police or Crimestoppers