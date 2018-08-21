Suspect Tries To Pawn Stolen Bike

A stolen bike led Barrie police to a pawn shop, and they’re hoping a picture of the suspect will lead them to an arrest.

The bike was stolen last Tuesday from Centennial Beach.

A witness says the suspect was sitting nearby and when the owner wasn’t looking grabbed the bike and fled.

Police have video surveillance of a man trying to pawn the bike – a men’s, white, 21-speed Columbia Torrent with dual suspension and a water bottle mounted under the frame.

The suspect is described as:

Male (35 to 42 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’8” to 5’10”

Bald

Tattoos on forearms and hands

Wearing a grey t-shirt, camo shorts, and carrying a backpack

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Barrie Police Service at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2521, info@barriepolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).