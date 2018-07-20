Suspects sought in Bradford robbery

South Simcoe Police looking for a pair of suspects involved in a theft at a business in Bradford. Police were called to the establishment on Holland St. West Wednesday night by an employee who reported a theft that had just occurred. While on the phone with police, the employee witnessed a second theft and was able to provide a description of the suspects. Police reviewed security camera video that captured the theft of liquor valued in the hundreds of dollars.

Suspect #1

– male, middle eastern descent, mid 20’s, chin strap beard

– wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes

– wearing a black bandana headdress on his head

– chain around his neck

Suspect # 2

– male, white, mid 20’s to early 30’s, beard and moustache

– wearing a black hoodie with grey stripes down the sides

– blue pants, black shoes

– wearing sunglasses