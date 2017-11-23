Suspects Sought In Theft Of Trail Cameras From Outdoor Store

Barrie Police are hoping you can help identify two men wanted for the theft two trail cameras from Cabelas at Park Place. Security video shows two men taking three cameras into a portable fishing tent on display and trying to remove the security tags from them. They were successful on two of the units leaving the third in the tent before exiting the store without paying for the other two. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

• Male, Middle-East Asian

• Approximately 30-years-old

• 5’10”-6’1″

• 170lbs-200lbs, medium build

• Straight black medium-length hair

• Wearing blue coat, red scarf, grey pants, grey running shoes with white sole

Suspect #2

• Male, Middle-East Asian

• Approximately 40-years-old

• 5’10”-6’1″

• 170-200 lbs, medium build

• Wearing grey vest with blue hoody, blue jeans, black baseball cap with unknown logo on front, grey/black running shoes with white laces

Property Stolen

• 2 x Ridgetec SUMMIT 12MP Trail Cameras – Value $1300.00

Anyone with information is asked to call PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549, email at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).