Suspended Driver May Not Have Known
Ministry of Transportation Suspended Licence over Lack of Compliance
A man driving with a suspended licence wasn’t able to stay off police radar, literally and figuratively. Officers say a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on Bridge St. in Bradford around the noon hour Thursday, and the driver handed over what he thought to be a valid licence. Turns out, the Ministry of Transportation suspended it over claims he didn’t comply with certain requirements. He will try and explain this one to a judge in July.