Suspicious Package Shut Down Midland Roadways For About 20 Minutes

Reports of Suspicious Package Ended Up Being Unfounded

By News

False alarm in Midland. The OPP and Midland Fire rushed to a Yonge St. mini mall shortly before 3:00 Monday afternoon with reports of a suspicious package there. Emergency services were there within minutes, shutting down surrounding roadways as a precaution. A short police investigation later, and the package was determined to be safe. Yonge St. was reopened to traffic about twenty minutes after it had closed.

