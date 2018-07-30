Suspicious Package Shut Down Midland Roadways For About 20 Minutes
Reports of Suspicious Package Ended Up Being Unfounded
False alarm in Midland. The OPP and Midland Fire rushed to a Yonge St. mini mall shortly before 3:00 Monday afternoon with reports of a suspicious package there. Emergency services were there within minutes, shutting down surrounding roadways as a precaution. A short police investigation later, and the package was determined to be safe. Yonge St. was reopened to traffic about twenty minutes after it had closed.