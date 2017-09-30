Sutton’s Breakfast Club for Locals Kids Fundraiser

Saturday, September 30th from 11am-4pm at the Sutton Pavilion (3 Fairpark Lane, Sutton West, ON).

Live band, bouncy castle, games, raffle, door prizes, Georgina Fire Department and more are all part of Saturday’s fundraising event for Sutton Kid’s Breakfast Club. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under and include a free hamburger or hot dog and drink . All proceeds raised will go directly to Sutton’s Local Breakfast Club for kids. 100 breakfasts a day are made for children at the public schools, help us try to make a difference for the Sutton Kid’s Breakfast Club.