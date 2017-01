Need a quick wake me up for 2017?  How about a swim? The annual Polar Bear Dip in support of the Barrie Food Bank. It will get underway at Centennial Beach at 12:30 for those brave enough to jump in the lake.

Bring a non perishable food item, a towel. And look for the open water. People who participate should be of good health and should see their Doctor before attempting as it may cause a quick rise in heart rate.