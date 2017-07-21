Tabasco just released sauce that’s 20 times hotter than the original

The company’s Scorpion Sauce is now available and is being sold only on Tabasco’s site or on Avery Island, Louisiana, home to the McIlhenny Company, which has been making Tabasco there since 1868.

Tabasco’s Scorpion Sauce is made up scorpion peppers, of course, along with guava, pineapple, and a bit of original Tabasco. It’s “not for the wary,” according to a release from the company.

Interestingly, the scorpion pepper was only discovered fairly recently, in 2012, by New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute (yes, that’s a real thing), which was on a quest to find the world’s hottest pepper.

Here’s how to buy some!