Taco Bell Canada says, Alcoholic beverage options are coming!

This morning Taco Bell Canada announced that beginning in June 2017, select retail locations in Canada will offer alcoholic beverage options to legally aged consumers.
The move aims to reinvent the way fans and millennials experience dining in their restaurants.
In addition to serving beer, Taco Bell Canada also announced their intention to become a 700-restaurant brand in Canada. Currently, Taco Bell Canada operates 170 Canadian restaurants in over seven provinces, and is the leading Mexican-inspired quick service chain in the country.