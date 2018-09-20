Take Back the Night rally and march protesting violence against women is coming up September 20, 2018 in the Rotunda of Barrie City Hall at 6pm and will include a rally in the Rotunda and march throughout downtown Barrie.

Take Back the Night is particularly important this year given that sexual violence is finally coming out of the shadows and becoming part of public discourse in Canada and internationally with the advent of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Last year we had over 300 participants, and this year we hope to grow in size to empower more women to feel safe walking in the streets and to spread the word that violence against women and children is not acceptable!

*The rally is inclusive for everyone, march for woman-identified individuals and children only.

For more details and to register click HERE.