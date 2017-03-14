“Taking Steps” To Improve Air Miles Reward Program

Bowing to consumer pressure, Air Miles is out with some new rules. The loyalty card heard more than a few complaints over difficulties in cashing in soon to expire miles for rewards, and now say steps are being taken to improve service, including 24 hour social media customer service, something Georgian College Consumer Behaviour Professor Alison Durtnall says is about time.

She adds, with a slew of choices out there, Air Miles needs to work hard to set themselves apart.

Air Miles will also allow cardholders to use cash to cover a points shortage on a reward, and make the entire rewards catalogue available to all members, not just those with gold or onyx cards. the new rules come into effect April 3rd.