Talking About Other People Behind Their Back Is Great For Your Health

It may be bad for your karma to say terrible things about people behind their backs, but it’s great for your health.

A new study from the University of Pavia in Italy found that gossiping about other people immediately makes your brain release more of the hormone, oxytocin. (often described as the pleasure hormone)

And more oxytocin can help relieve stress, relieve pain, increase weight loss, fight depression and make you generally happier.

The researchers found gossiping makes your brain release more oxytocin than any other type of conversation. And they think it’s because it helps people instantly bond more than any other type of conversation.

Next time you’re feeling like there’s something you want to get off your chest, go ahead—it’s good for you.

Just make sure you’re not overheard

Here’s more on the story