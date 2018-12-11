“Tampon Tuesday” is a unique way to gather with other members of our community to network, socialize and go with the flow. Everyone is encouraged to bring menstrual hygiene products to donate to the Barrie Food Bank.

Presented by: Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. District 17, Simcoe County

Sponsored with thanks by: Simmering Kettle

In Support of: The Barrie Food Bank

It is our hope to support and supply women living in difficult circumstances with these very necessary items in view of the fact that food banks seldom receive donations of feminine hygiene products. As members of the Status of Women Committee at OSSTF, Simcoe County we want to bring light to this situation in hope of changing it. Thank you, Marcia D’Antimo