Taylor is only asking for $1 in damages

Taylor Swift is suing former Denver, Colorado radio DJ David “Jackson” Mueller for US $1, a symbolically low amount for the alleged sexual assault that took place backstage while he was taking a photo with her in 2013. Fans speculate Swift, 27, wants to set a precedent for victims of sexual assault.

She doesn’t need the money, but it’s an act of solidarity to other women in similar cases that go unheard.

Swift filed the lawsuit against Mueller after he sued her for US $3 million in 2015, claiming he was fired from his job after the singer went public with her accusations.

Both Mueller and Swift appeared in court on Aug. 8 in Denver.