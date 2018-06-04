Taylor Swift Adding 14 Foot Walls Around Her House

Taylor Swift reportedly has plans to make her boundary walls 12-14-feet high after another security breach at her Beverly Hills home.

She built 7ft walls last November but an intruder was arrested in April for scaling the wall and refusing to leave. This is the fence at her beach house!

According to TMZ, Taylor has been granted permission to double the height ‘to improve security and privacy.’

Despite Taylor’s efforts to keep intruders at bay, new documentation claims there have been ‘multiple attempts by people to enter the property over the existing, lower perimeter wall.’