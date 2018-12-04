Taylor Swift Breaks Another Record!

Taylor has long held the title of one of the most successful musicians on the planet, landing recognitions such as the highest grossing tour by a female musician only to later break her own record.

Now, Taylor’s massive Reputation Tour has earned the spot of the highest grossing U.S. tour ever. Grossing $266 million over the course of about six months, the 38-show run broke a record previously held by The Rolling Stones with $245 million earned on their 70-date A Bigger Bang Tour.

The tour supporting her 2017 album Reputation wrapped on November 20 and racked up ticket sales of over 2 million total, leaving the average ticket price at around $130.