Taylor Swift Brings Out Surprise Guest Shawn Mendes

It was a big surprise for Taylor Swift fans at her show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. She brought out her former tour opener, Shawn Mendes, as a surprise guest and they sang his smash hit “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.”



YouTube / Just Jared

Taylor teased in an Instagram story that she’d be having a special guest and also used it for the opportunity to promote Shawn’s new single!

“I’m going to sound check because at the Rose Bowl we have a very special guest, someone who I’ve toured with before, and I’m really really excited,” Swift teased. “We’re going to surprise the crowd tonight at Rose Bowl. And your new song is amazing. ‘Where Were You in the Morning’ is incredible. Stream it, buy it, get that promo!”

