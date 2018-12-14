Taylor Swift Comes To Netflix On New Year’s Eve!

To celebrate Taylor Swift’s birthday (which was yesterday) she announced that she’s officially teaming up with Netflix and together, a Reputation Stadium Tour concert special will air on New Years Eve!

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31. pic.twitter.com/ZL3Kx2OUx8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2018

Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour became the highest grossing tour in the history of the United States. With only 38 dates in about six months, the “Getaway Car” singer brought in more than $266 million.