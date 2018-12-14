Listen Live

Taylor Swift Comes To Netflix On New Year’s Eve!

Merry Christmas to us all!

By Dirt/Divas

To celebrate Taylor Swift’s birthday (which was yesterday) she announced that she’s officially teaming up with Netflix and together, a Reputation Stadium Tour concert special will air on New Years Eve!

Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour became the highest grossing tour in the history of the United States. With only 38 dates in about six months, the “Getaway Car” singer brought in more than $266 million.

