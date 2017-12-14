Taylor Swift Predicted Her Future!

Taylor Swift turned 28 yesterday. In light of that, an old interview surfaced on cable channel Great American Country -Taylor was then just 18 and was asked where she sees herself in ten years.

Taylor knew she was going to make it big. She said in the interview a decade ago:

“I will be hopefully headlining and I would love to be doing great touring and still be putting out successful albums,” she replies in the clip shared by a fan account. “And having the album’s material grow with me and never, ever alienate my fans, ever! It’s always going to be all about the fans and I hope that that never changes.”

In the past ten years, Taylor has multiple Grammy’s and her 1989 World Tour became her highest-grossing and most-attended tour to date, earning $250,733,097 in revenue and becoming the highest grossing tour in the world in 2015.