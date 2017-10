We can now rock out to the same music Taylor Swift is rocking out to. She’s given us a playlist of songs she loves.

There are lots of Kool artists on there like Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Niall Horan, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Kesha, James Blunt, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus.

That should keep us going until Taylor’s new album Reputation drops on Nov. 10!