Listen Live

Taylor Swift Was Inspired By Tom Petty

She recently opened up about how the musician influenced her music.

By Kool Celebrities, Music

Fans and fellow musicians everywhere continue to pay tribute to the legend Tom Petty after his unexpected death earlier this week.

Taylor Swift is one of the many who’ve been inspired by Tom Petty. In an interview with Rolling Stone she said, “To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity.”

She went on to say: “It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances…but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head. He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play ‘Free Fallin’.’ Count me as one of them.”

In the past she’s shown her love of his music but covering his iconic song “American Girl.” Check out this cover she recorded during her 2009 Fearless tour:


YouTube / Cella19fransisc

Related posts

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Kate Winslet Movie Trailer

New Music Showdown- October 5th, 2017

P!nk Announces Tour And Drops A New Single

New Music Showdown- October 4th, 2017

New Music Showdown- October 3rd, 2017

Watch: Coldplay Pays Tribute To Tom Petty With “Free Fallin'” Cover

New Music Showdown- October 2nd, 2017

WATCH: Sam Smith in the BBC Live Lounge

Taylor Swift Shares Her Favourite Songs Right Now