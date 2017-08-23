Taylor Swift Will Release New Material On Friday
Are You Excited?
Taylor Swift has been dropping mysterious video clips on her social media accounts all week. On Monday, we got this. Is it a dragon? A snake? The internet collectively wondered.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 21, 2017
Then came this clip, on Tuesday. Slightly longer, and it seemed to confirm that it was indeed a snake, thanks to the coiling.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 22, 2017
Early Monday morning, TSwift left no doubt. It’s a snake…and an aggressive one.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2017
Just when we couldn’t take it anymore, we got it. Confirmation of new music from Taylor, and not a moment too soon. The internet was about to implode with anticipation!
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2017
So there you have it. TayTay will drop a new album on November 10th, it will be called ‘Reputation‘ and we will be treated to the first single tomorrow night. Start emotionally preparing yourself now!