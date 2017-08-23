Taylor Swift Will Release New Material On Friday

Taylor Swift has been dropping mysterious video clips on her social media accounts all week. On Monday, we got this. Is it a dragon? A snake? The internet collectively wondered.

Then came this clip, on Tuesday. Slightly longer, and it seemed to confirm that it was indeed a snake, thanks to the coiling.

Early Monday morning, TSwift left no doubt. It’s a snake…and an aggressive one.

Just when we couldn’t take it anymore, we got it. Confirmation of new music from Taylor, and not a moment too soon. The internet was about to implode with anticipation!

So there you have it. TayTay will drop a new album on November 10th, it will be called ‘Reputation‘ and we will be treated to the first single tomorrow night. Start emotionally preparing yourself now!