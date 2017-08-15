Taylor Swift won her Groping lawsuit!

It’s been 4 years since the allegations of the Denver DJ groping came to light; and Monday- Taylor got her day!

Jurors in U.S. District Court in Denver deliberated fewer than four hours to find that ex-radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. Per Swift’s request, jurors awarded her $1 in damages — a sum her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, called “a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation.”

Mueller, who was seeking up to $3 million, denied Swift’s allegation from the start and maintained his innocence after the verdict.