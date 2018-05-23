Taylor Swift’s Kitty’s Got A Cameo In Deadpool 2!

Taylor is good friends with Ryan and Blake and fans noticed their friendship in the movie when Ryan was seen wearing a T-shirt with Taylor’s cats on it!

Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a screenshot of the moment in question, in which Deadpool wears a top bearing the words: “Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever (sic).”

It looks like a kid for a cat, – a few months ago, Reynolds and Lively’s eldest daughter, James, to feature on her song Gorgeous, from her 2017 album Reputation.

The three-year-old’s voice can be heard repeatedly uttering the track’s title at the start of the tune, and earlier this month, Reynolds joked the tot had become a real diva at home because of her music debut.