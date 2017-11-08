Taylor Swifts’ New Album Will Not Be Available For Streaming

Bad News for Swifties….She will not Stream her new album “Reputation” when it arrives on Friday, November 10th… After a fan leaked her Tracklist, Taylor took matters into her own hands and released it herself…

While Taylor is still in negotiations with streaming sites, the album is expected to not stream for at least a week…. You will still be able to get the able vis iTunes and hard copy!

Be listening to Kool FM for your chance to win a copy all weekend!