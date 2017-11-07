TD Bank Closing Branch In Elmvale

The Township of Springwater says it is shocked to learn TD Bank will be closing its Elmvale Branch on May 11, 2018. Mayor Bill French says the closure will “create undue hardship for the residents” forcing them, and businesses, to make the drive to Wasaga Beach, Midland or Barrie to do their banking. “We are very disappointed in their decision to close their doors after more than 100 years in the community…many people do not have access to high-speed internet service, making it difficult for them to do their banking online; whereas others prefer the face to face interaction they receive when completing transactions at the local branch.” Al Pontes, President of the Elmvale BIA, says the closure will have a devastating impact on local businesses. “The bank brings many people from the surrounding rural area and as far as Wasaga Beach into Downtown Elmvale. While banking, they will often stop to pick up much needed supplies, meet with some of the professional services offered or have lunch at one of our local restaurants.” TD has indicated a Town Hall style meeting to discuss options for clients will take place in January. Anyone with questions regarding the closure is encouraged to contact the Elmvale TD Branch directly. Citing changing customer needs and the advent of mobile, online and ATM options for day-to-day banking activities, many banks have started closing branches in smaller communities.