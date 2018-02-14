TD Bank Officials Meet With Elmvale Residents

Elmvale residents hoping TD might change its mind about closing the town’s only bank branch did not get their wish last night. Bank officials met with about 50 residents last night to explain the decision to close (on May 11) and outline how they can help customers with the transition. With more and more people banking online there was not enough ‘counter-traffic’ to justify maintaining a branch in the town. Accounts will be shifted to branches in local municipalities – Barrie and Wasaga Beach, for instance. Recognizing some might struggle with electronic banking, Springwater Mayor Bill French says TD officials are open to conducting training sessions for those people. While TD will be selling its building it will maintain automated teller machines in the town. Mayor French hoping another financial institution might buy it. The fact it already has a vault would be appealing, he says.