Teen Attacked With Knife in Downtown Barrie

Barrie Police are searching for two suspects – males in their late teens – after a 17 year old was attacked last weekend outside the Johnson’s residence on Dunlop Street. It happened early Saturday morning. Witnesses told police the confrontation began in front of the club and continued in an alley; that the victim may have been attacked with machete. Police have not been able to confirm that. The victim was treated for wounds to his head and hand. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Male, black

18 to 20 years

6’0″ to 6’2″

Thin build

Dark braided hair – medium length

Wearing a black toque with white writing and/or an emblem

Armed with a knife

Suspect # 2

Male, black

18 to 20 years

5’8″ to 5’9″

Thin build

Dark hair – styled in a short afro

Wearing a grey hood and carrying a men’s cross body Louis Vuitton satchel

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to identity the two suspects and are requesting anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Geertsema of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2589, ageertsema@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).