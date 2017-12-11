Teen Coffee House Nights – BPL

Teen Coffee House

Do you love to sing, perform improv or recite poetry? If so, our Teen Coffee House Nights are for you! Come to perform or just to lend support and applaud. Enjoy coffee or other hot refreshments from our Cafe in a casual coffee house atmosphere.

Teens in Grades 7 – 12 are welcome to drop by and sign up on the spot for a chance to perform. Pre-registration is not required but please arrive in the Teen Area `15 minutes early so we can sign you up for a performance slot.

Refreshments will be provided and family and friends are welcome to watch!

Refreshments will be provided and family and friends are welcome to watch!

December 11, 2017 6:30pm-8pm