Teen Sledder’s Body Recovered From Lake Scugog

Snowmobile Went Through The Ice Late Thursday

A teenager is dead after a snow machine went through the ice in Kawartha Lakes. The OPP two snowmobiles with two riders each were crossing Lake Scugog around 10:30 Thursday night, when one of the two machines went through the ice. The other sled was able to stop first, and help one of the two riders out of the frigid water. A 16-year-old Lindsay girl was unable to get out from the water, while rescue workers later recovered her body.

