Teens Mugged, Witness Threatened In Bradford
Three Suspects Sought After Mugging
Two kids were mugged and a driver threatened during an incident in Bradford. Just after midnight this morning, two teens walking in the downtown area when they told police they were accosted by three men. As the two victims were emptying their pockets, a witness pulled up in a car hoping to help. Police say one of the assailants threatened the driver, who took off. After they got all the teens could give, the trio left. The three suspects are described as:
Suspect 1:
- Male
- white
- 40 years of age
- thin
- short
- wearing a baggy grey sweater and black track pants
Suspect 2:
- Male
- white
- 20 years old
- 6’2
- heavy build
- long brown hair
- black hat
Suspect 3:
- Male
- white
- late teens
- 6 feet tall
- heavy build
- dirty white striped shirt
South Simcoe Police are seeking the witness in the silver car. Anyone else with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.