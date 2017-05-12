Listen Live

Teens Mugged, Witness Threatened In Bradford

Three Suspects Sought After Mugging

By News

Two kids were mugged and a driver threatened during an incident in Bradford. Just after midnight this morning, two teens walking in the downtown area when they told police they were accosted by three men. As the two victims were emptying their pockets, a witness pulled up in a car hoping to help. Police say one of the assailants threatened the driver, who took off. After they got all the teens could give, the trio left. The three suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

  • Male
  • white
  • 40 years of age
  • thin
  • short
  • wearing a baggy grey sweater and black track pants

Suspect 2:

  • Male
  • white
  • 20 years old
  • 6’2
  • heavy build
  • long brown hair
  • black hat

Suspect 3:

  • Male
  • white
  • late teens
  • 6 feet tall
  • heavy build
  • dirty white striped shirt

South Simcoe Police are seeking the witness in the silver car. Anyone else with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related posts

Reports of Missing Child Just a Misunderstanding

DUI Charge Laid At Midland Man’s Home

CRA Email Scam Pops Up in Bradford

St. Peter’s Semi Formal Brightens Up The Night

Bracebridge Students Making A Difference In Tanzania

Barrie Man Charged In Child Pornography Investigation

Floods, Tornadoes, Chemical Spills – Are You Prepared?

Employee Strike Closes Down The Toronto Zoo

Truck Safety Blitz Yields 17 Unsafe Vehicles For South Simone Police