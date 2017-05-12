Teens Mugged, Witness Threatened In Bradford

Two kids were mugged and a driver threatened during an incident in Bradford. Just after midnight this morning, two teens walking in the downtown area when they told police they were accosted by three men. As the two victims were emptying their pockets, a witness pulled up in a car hoping to help. Police say one of the assailants threatened the driver, who took off. After they got all the teens could give, the trio left. The three suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

Male

white

40 years of age

thin

short

wearing a baggy grey sweater and black track pants

Suspect 2:

Male

white

20 years old

6’2

heavy build

long brown hair

black hat

Suspect 3:

Male

white

late teens

6 feet tall

heavy build

dirty white striped shirt

South Simcoe Police are seeking the witness in the silver car. Anyone else with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.