Tenant Hurt In Ross Street Fire

Flames contained to one room

By News

July 15

Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber says $50,000 damage was done to a Ross Street boarding house in Saturday afternoon’s fire. Cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.

July 14

Barrie Fire investigators and the Fire Marshall are probing for a cause of Saturday afternoon’s fire in boarding house on Ross Street. Flames erupted in the five o’clock hour. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber says the flames were contained to one room. A tenant was rescued by firefighters, tended to by paramedics and transferred to hospital with serious burns.

