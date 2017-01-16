Tenant Slept It Off In A Cell After Landlord Dispute in Barrie

A Barrie man slept it off in a cell, after a dispute with the landlord. Barrie Police got the call Saturday night to a Parkside Drive residence, where a landlord and tenants were having a dispute. Everyone was calm and collected, according to police, until a “highly intoxicated” 46-year-old man jumped an officer and tried to drag him out of the house. The suspect was taken back to the station house to sober up for a bail hearing on an Assaulting an Officer charge.