Listen Live

Tenants Of Barrie Rooming House ‘Lucky’ After Overnight Fire

No smoke alarms, but plastic water line helped douse the flames

By News

Luck on the side of 10 tenants of a rooming house on Innisfil Street in Barrie.

A fire broke out in the basement overnight. Ten tenants escaped without injury.

Fortunate, say fire investigators. There were no smoke alarms in the structure.

Fortunate, that the water lines in the ceiling were made of plastic, melted through and acted like a sprinkler to help extinguish the flames. Had those lines been made of copper, no such luck.

Cause of the fire is believed to have been a TV under a mattress overheating and igniting the mattress.

banner image via Barrie Fire and Emergency Service

Related posts

Empty that Junk Drawer Full of Old Phones

WATCH: Tornadoes Reported In Edgar As Pair Of Mean Storms Swirl Past

Linx Transit Service Launches, Now Connecting Midland area to Barrie

Barrie Police Officer Facing Fraud Charge

Fire At Veterinary Clinic Confined to Porch But Caused Costly Damage

Police And Fire Marshall Looking for Cause of Destructive Tay Township Fire

New moon on Monday

UPDATE: Speeding Drivers A Concern As School Year Set To Begin

Simcoe County Sports Update