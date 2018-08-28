Tenants Of Barrie Rooming House ‘Lucky’ After Overnight Fire

Luck on the side of 10 tenants of a rooming house on Innisfil Street in Barrie.

A fire broke out in the basement overnight. Ten tenants escaped without injury.

Fortunate, say fire investigators. There were no smoke alarms in the structure.

Fortunate, that the water lines in the ceiling were made of plastic, melted through and acted like a sprinkler to help extinguish the flames. Had those lines been made of copper, no such luck.

Cause of the fire is believed to have been a TV under a mattress overheating and igniting the mattress.

banner image via Barrie Fire and Emergency Service