Texas High School Principal Apologizes for ‘Sexist’ Dress Code Video

A high school principal in Texas has apologized for what students called out on Twitter as a sexist dress code video.

They wondered why the video zoomed in on girls legs and showed close shots of girls in shorts but featured no boys in shorts.

The video, set to M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” shows girls dancing through the school in oversized T-shirts and short shorts. The “bad girls” eventually sent to a classroom for “dress code violators,” where they were punished by repeating the phrase, “I will not wear athletic shorts.”

Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018…Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? pic.twitter.com/fCXymYAIEG — cat (@catmoring) August 16, 2018

The principal at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas now admits the video missed the mark; that they thought it would be a good way to replace the usual fashion show that demonstrated what to wear and what not to wear to school.