Sub Zero temps in the winter, extreme heat in the summer and horrific storms all due to global warming.

Is that wasn’t enough to get you to wake up and pay attention, perhaps this will do it! Thanks to global warming, the world could run out of chocolate in the next 30 years.

Cacao plants, which need very specific conditions may not survive these new weather patterns predicted to only get worse over the next century or so…

If the weather gets worse, which scientists predict, chocolate producers will be forced to move production to areas that are prone to wildfires as the loss of moisture in the air will become an issue.

So global warming, plus the high demand for chocolate- humans are consuming more than producers can make- could this be the end of our chocolate advent calendars at Christmas? Or will the Easter bunny be forced to shell out jelly beans instead of chocolate?