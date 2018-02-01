That’s It, Our Anthem Is A Changing!
This isn't the first time and it probably won't be the last!
The Senate has passed the bill that will make O Canada lyrics Gender Neutral!
The national anthem will be changed by replacing “in all thy sons command” with “in all of us command.”
Despite a lot of opposition, The House of Commons overwhelmingly passes a private member’s bill in 2016 to change the Anthem to make it more gender neutral.
Dale & Charlie wanted to ensure that nobody was excluded from the Anthem… Have a listen to Dale & Charlie’s Anthem…