That’s It, Our Anthem Is A Changing!

The Senate has passed the bill that will make O Canada lyrics Gender Neutral!

The national anthem will be changed by replacing “in all thy sons command” with “in all of us command.”

Despite a lot of opposition, The House of Commons overwhelmingly passes a private member’s bill in 2016 to change the Anthem to make it more gender neutral.

Dale & Charlie wanted to ensure that nobody was excluded from the Anthem… Have a listen to Dale & Charlie’s Anthem…