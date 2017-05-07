The 15th Annual Hike for Hospice!

#Hike4Hospice

What is the Hike for Hospice Palliative Care?

A unique national fundraising event across Canada that brings together organizations working together in hospice palliative care to raise funds and awareness in their community!

The Hike was held at Sunnyvale Park and is a 2.3K walk. pet friendly all in support of Hospice Simcoe. Participants enjoy a fun pre-warm up followed by lunch and other activities.

Last year’s walk welcomed 700+ people and 100+ dogs out to Sunnidale Park and raised $103,000!

Get involved or donate!