It’s that time again; salmon are swimming through Angus by way of the Nottawasga River.

The 16th Annual Essa Salmon Riverbank Derby is taking place on September 15 & 16th.

Prize for the longest salmon caught is $2,000. donated by our friends at Decast & Ainley Group.

2nd prize is $1,000. donated by SanDiego Home & Zancor Homes

3rd. prize is $500. donated by Scotiabank (Angus) and Craven Construction.

4th prize is $500. donated by Ryan Williams and Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Other prizes are yours for the taking as well as children’s prizes, all donated by local businesses.

“NEW” this year are Children Events on Saturday from 10-2.

Register at Nottawasago Fishing Park, 380 Mill Street, Angus starting at 6:45am on Saturday for a cost of $20.00 or buy a yearly pass for $40. at www.essatownship.on.ca which gives you free entry into the Salmon Derby. Registration takes place the whole weekend. Families can visit the Trade Show on Saturday or purchase breakfast or lunch for a minimum charge from the Angus Lion’s Club.

For more information email Colleen at chealey@essatownship.on.ca